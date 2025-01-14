Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Media Reports

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamas has agreed to a draft ceasefire in Gaza, including hostage releases and Israel's withdrawal from densely populated areas.

The Times of Israel, citing official sources, reported that Hamas has accepted a draft ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages. According to the newspaper, the ceasefire will begin with the release of three hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper, as part of the agreement, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 serving life sentences, in exchange for five Israeli female soldiers who have been taken hostage.

The BBC News, quoting a Palestinian official, also reported that the terms of the agreement between Israel and Hamas for the Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages have been finalized.

The official stated,“Technical negotiations and agreement details took time. Under the agreement, Hamas will release three hostages on the first day of implementation, after which Israel will withdraw its forces from densely populated areas of Gaza.”

Seven days later, Hamas will release four more hostages, and Israel will allow displaced Gazans to return from the south to the north of the region.

According to the report, the displaced individuals will only be permitted to cross the coastal road on foot.

The report further states that Israel will release 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners, including approximately 190 individuals who have been in prison for over 15 years.

It was also mentioned that Hamas will initially release 34 hostages, although Israeli officials have reported the number as 33.

Previously, Reuters, citing informed sources, reported that mediators announced“significant and substantial progress” in midnight negotiations on Monday in Doha regarding the Gaza ceasefire. A Palestinian source told Reuters that if the talks go well, the final agreement will be signed on Tuesday.

The potential ceasefire agreement marks a significant step toward reducing tensions in the Gaza conflict, which has caused immense suffering on both sides. If implemented successfully, it could pave the way for broader negotiations on long-term peace and stability in the region.

The international community must remain engaged to ensure the agreement is honored and to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Sustained diplomatic efforts are crucial to supporting reconciliation and preventing future escalations.

