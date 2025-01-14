Nextup Announces Board Of Directors, Committee Officers And Board Chairs For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-- Executive committee officers, committee officers, committee members, and chairs named to the board of leading nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the advancement of next-gen leadership --

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextUp , the premier nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of inclusive workplace cultures and next-gen leadership, is honored to announce the addition of Marina Chernyak, Amber Jefferson, Dave Peacock and Lisa Paley to its 2025 board of directors. NextUp is governed by a 20-member board, all of which represent partner organizations and supporters of NextUp.

"Since 2001, NextUp has been committed to providing leadership training and skill building to help companies advance the next generation of leaders and strengthen the leadership

pipeline for

all

women.

Our

work

is

now

more

important

than

ever,"

said

Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "I'm excited to welcome our new directors, all with deep experience and success developing inclusive cultures in their own companies and in their communities."

New

members joining

the

NextUp

Board

of

Directors

include:



Marina

Chernyak,

VP,

North America

Enablers,

Merchants

and

Fintechs, VISA

Marina

leads

the

U.S.

Everyday Spend

vertical

at

Visa,

responsible

for

partnering with retail merchants to accelerate innovation, optimize existing strategic initiatives, and drive growth together.

Amber

Jefferson,

Chief

People Officer,

Hain Celestial

Amber is currently the Chief People Officer for the Hain Celestial Group overseeing the company's global human resource function and providing

leadership

for

the

culture and

talent

strategy.

Lisa Paley,

President,

North

America,

Haleon

As

President,

North

America,

Lisa

is

a

member

of

the

Executive

Leadership Team and is responsible for helping guide the enterprise and oversee the business unit across brand management, customer and expert sales, and operations. Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions

Dave

Peacock

has

served

as

Advantage

Solutions CEO

since

January 2023 following a 30-plus-year career in the consumer-packaged goods and retail industry.

Val

Jabbar,

Executive

Vice

President,

Retail Division,

Kroger

was

re-elected

to

a

two- year term as an officer of NextUp and will become the Chair of the Membership Committee.

The

newly

constituted

board,

led

by

board

chair Dagmar

Boggs,

took

effect

on

January 1, 2025.

"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who contribute significant time and expertise to the support of NextUp," said Dagmar Boggs. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to Wendy Davidson, Chau Banks, and Veronica Fernandez, who have been invaluable in furthering our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."

The

NextUp

board

for

2025

is

as

follows:

Executive

Committee



Chair: Dagmar Boggs, President Foodservice & On-Premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company

Vice-Chair: Elizabeth Marrion, Senior Managing Director, Accenture

Secretary: Melody Richard, Senior Vice President, Pantry, Walmart

Immediate Past Chair: Abbe Luersman, Chief People Officer, Otis CEO: Lisa Baird, NextUp (non-voting member)

Nominating

and

Governance



Chair: Diana Marshall, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Sam's Club

Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Casey's

Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

Lisa Paley, President, North America, Haleon Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions

Finance,

Audit

and

Compensation



Chair: Christina Bieniek, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tonya Douglas, Senior Vice President, Ahold Delhaize

Mike Theilmann, Chief Human Resources Officer, Albertsons Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

Membership



Chair: Val Jabbar, Executive Vice President, Retail, Kroger

Andrea Faccio, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare

Marina Chernyak, VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA Josh Yates, Chief Customer Officer, General Mills

Regions



Chair: Marla Daudelin, SVP Sales, Keurig Dr. Pepper

Helen Driskell, Vice President, North America Operations, Procter & Gamble Kate Garner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo

A

full

membership

list,

including

biographies,

for

the

NextUp

board

of

directors

can

be found at nextupisnow .

About

NextUp

Since 2001, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners to champion inclusion in the workplace that advances all women in business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 16,000 members, 21 regions and 500+ national corporate partners and region sponsors. NextUp works to create next-gen leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices, and provide equal opportunities for everyone in the workplace. To learn more about NextUp, visit

nextupisnow or on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram (@nextupisnow).

Contact:

Shannon Hollingsworth | AMZG Agency

[email protected] | (203) 424-1387

SOURCE NextUp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED