Nextup Announces Board Of Directors, Committee Officers And Board Chairs For 2025

-- Executive committee officers, committee officers, committee members, and chairs named to the board of leading nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the advancement of next-gen leadership --
CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextUp , the premier nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of inclusive workplace cultures and next-gen leadership, is honored to announce the addition of Marina Chernyak, Amber Jefferson, Dave Peacock and Lisa Paley to its 2025 board of directors. NextUp is governed by a 20-member board, all of which represent partner organizations and supporters of NextUp.
"Since 2001, NextUp has been committed to providing leadership training and skill building to help companies advance the next generation of leaders and strengthen the leadership
pipeline for
all
women.
Our
work
is
now
more
important
than
ever,"
said
Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "I'm excited to welcome our new directors, all with deep experience and success developing inclusive cultures in their own companies and in their communities."
New
members joining
the
NextUp
Board
of
Directors
include:
Marina
Chernyak,
VP,
North America
Enablers,
Merchants
and
Fintechs, VISA
Marina
leads
the
U.S.
Everyday Spend
vertical
at
Visa,
responsible
for
partnering with retail merchants to accelerate innovation, optimize existing strategic initiatives, and drive growth together.
Amber
Jefferson,
Chief
People Officer,
Hain Celestial
Amber is currently the Chief People Officer for the Hain Celestial Group overseeing the company's global human resource function and providing
leadership
for
the
culture and
talent
strategy.
Lisa Paley,
President,
North
America,
Haleon
As
President,
North
America,
Lisa
is
a
member
of
the
Executive
Leadership Team and is responsible for helping guide the enterprise and oversee the business unit across brand management, customer and expert sales, and operations.
Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions
Dave
Peacock
has
served
as
Advantage
Solutions CEO
since
January 2023 following a 30-plus-year career in the consumer-packaged goods and retail industry.
Val
Jabbar,
Executive
Vice
President,
Retail Division,
Kroger
was
re-elected
to
a
two- year term as an officer of NextUp and will become the Chair of the Membership Committee.
The
newly
constituted
board,
led
by
board
chair Dagmar
Boggs,
took
effect
on
January 1, 2025.
"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who contribute significant time and expertise to the support of NextUp," said Dagmar Boggs. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to Wendy Davidson, Chau Banks, and Veronica Fernandez, who have been invaluable in furthering our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."
The
NextUp
board
for
2025
is
as
follows:
Executive
Committee
Chair: Dagmar Boggs, President Foodservice & On-Premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company
Vice-Chair: Elizabeth Marrion, Senior Managing Director, Accenture
Secretary: Melody Richard, Senior Vice President, Pantry, Walmart
Immediate Past Chair: Abbe Luersman, Chief People Officer, Otis
CEO: Lisa Baird, NextUp (non-voting member)
Nominating
and
Governance
Chair: Diana Marshall, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Sam's Club
Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Casey's
Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial
Lisa Paley, President, North America, Haleon
Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions
Finance,
Audit
and
Compensation
Chair: Christina Bieniek, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP
Tonya Douglas, Senior Vice President, Ahold Delhaize
Mike Theilmann, Chief Human Resources Officer, Albertsons
Membership
Chair: Val Jabbar, Executive Vice President, Retail, Kroger
Andrea Faccio, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare
Marina Chernyak, VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA
Josh Yates, Chief Customer Officer, General Mills
Regions
Chair: Marla Daudelin, SVP Sales, Keurig Dr. Pepper
Helen Driskell, Vice President, North America Operations, Procter & Gamble
Kate Garner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo
A
full
membership
list,
including
biographies,
for
the
NextUp
board
of
directors
can
be found at nextupisnow .
About
NextUp
Since 2001, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners to champion inclusion in the workplace that advances all women in business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 16,000 members, 21 regions and 500+ national corporate partners and region sponsors. NextUp works to create next-gen leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices, and provide equal opportunities for everyone in the workplace. To learn more about NextUp, visit
nextupisnow or on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram (@nextupisnow).
Contact:
Shannon Hollingsworth | AMZG Agency
[email protected] | (203) 424-1387
SOURCE NextUp
