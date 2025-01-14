عربي


Nextup Announces Board Of Directors, Committee Officers And Board Chairs For 2025


1/14/2025 3:16:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-- Executive committee officers, committee officers, committee members, and chairs named to the board of leading nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the advancement of next-gen leadership --

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextUp , the premier nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of inclusive workplace cultures and next-gen leadership, is honored to announce the addition of Marina Chernyak, Amber Jefferson, Dave Peacock and Lisa Paley to its 2025 board of directors. NextUp is governed by a 20-member board, all of which represent partner organizations and supporters of NextUp.

"Since 2001, NextUp has been committed to providing leadership training and skill building to help companies advance the next generation of leaders and strengthen the leadership
pipeline for
all
women.
Our
work
is
now
more
important
than
ever,"
said
Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "I'm excited to welcome our new directors, all with deep experience and success developing inclusive cultures in their own companies and in their communities."

New
members joining
the
NextUp
Board
of
Directors
include:

  • Marina
    Chernyak,
    VP,
    North America
    Enablers,
    Merchants
    and
    Fintechs, VISA
    Marina
    leads
    the
    U.S.
    Everyday Spend
    vertical
    at
    Visa,
    responsible
    for
    partnering with retail merchants to accelerate innovation, optimize existing strategic initiatives, and drive growth together.
  • Amber
    Jefferson,
    Chief
    People Officer,
    Hain Celestial
     Amber is currently the Chief People Officer for the Hain Celestial Group overseeing the company's global human resource function and providing
    leadership
    for
    the
    culture and
    talent
    strategy.
  • Lisa Paley,
    President,
    North
    America,
    Haleon
     As
    President,
    North
    America,
    Lisa
    is
    a
    member
    of
    the
    Executive
    Leadership Team and is responsible for helping guide the enterprise and oversee the business unit across brand management, customer and expert sales, and operations.
  • Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions
     Dave
    Peacock
    has
    served
    as
    Advantage
    Solutions CEO
    since
    January 2023 following a 30-plus-year career in the consumer-packaged goods and retail industry.

Val
Jabbar,
Executive
Vice
President,
Retail Division,
Kroger
was
re-elected
to
a
two- year term as an officer of NextUp and will become the Chair of the Membership Committee.

The
newly
constituted
board,
led
by
board
chair Dagmar
Boggs,
took
effect
on
January 1, 2025.

"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who contribute significant time and expertise to the support of NextUp," said Dagmar Boggs. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to Wendy Davidson, Chau Banks, and Veronica Fernandez, who have been invaluable in furthering our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."

The
NextUp
board
for
2025
is
as
follows:

Executive
Committee

  • Chair: Dagmar Boggs, President Foodservice & On-Premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Vice-Chair: Elizabeth Marrion, Senior Managing Director, Accenture
  • Secretary: Melody Richard, Senior Vice President, Pantry, Walmart
  • Immediate Past Chair: Abbe Luersman, Chief People Officer, Otis
  • CEO: Lisa Baird, NextUp (non-voting member)

Nominating
and
Governance

  • Chair: Diana Marshall, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Sam's Club
  • Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Casey's
  • Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial
  • Lisa Paley, President, North America, Haleon
  • Dave Peacock, CEO, Advantage Solutions

Finance,
Audit
and
Compensation

  • Chair: Christina Bieniek, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP
  • Tonya Douglas, Senior Vice President, Ahold Delhaize
  • Mike Theilmann, Chief Human Resources Officer, Albertsons
  • Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

Membership

  • Chair: Val Jabbar, Executive Vice President, Retail, Kroger
  • Andrea Faccio, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare
  • Marina Chernyak, VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA
  • Josh Yates, Chief Customer Officer, General Mills

Regions

  • Chair: Marla Daudelin, SVP Sales, Keurig Dr. Pepper
  • Helen Driskell, Vice President, North America Operations, Procter & Gamble
  • Kate Garner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo

A
full
membership
list,
including
biographies,
for
the
NextUp
board
of
directors
can
be found at nextupisnow .

About
NextUp

Since 2001, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners to champion inclusion in the workplace that advances all women in business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 16,000 members, 21 regions and 500+ national corporate partners and region sponsors. NextUp works to create next-gen leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices, and provide equal opportunities for everyone in the workplace. To learn more about NextUp, visit
nextupisnow or on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram (@nextupisnow).

Contact:
Shannon Hollingsworth | AMZG Agency
[email protected] | (203) 424-1387

SOURCE NextUp

PR Newswire

