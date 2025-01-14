Platformr Achieves Cloud Governance Distinction In AWS Cloud Operations Competency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Improving IT Operations

IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications.

A CloudOps strategy starts with centralizing governance to meet security, compliance, and operational requirements.

Post thi

Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

AWS Best Practices for Cloud Governance

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Platformr follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in cloud governance. AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan, build and manage hybrid cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and cost-efficient from the start. Customers can address potential threats, leverage best practices, and meet compliance requirements, even as customers integrate with other services and third-party tools. When customers set up an environment that is optimized for governance, they increase their productivity and operational efficiency.

"A comprehensive CloudOps strategy starts with centralizing governance to meet your security, compliance, and operational requirements," said Ryan Comingdeer, Platformr CEO. "Good governance gives you a foundation for AWS best practices as well as successful financial management, compliance, monitoring and observability, and operational efficiency."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

An Integrated Solution for AWS Cloud Operations

Platformr has applied this expertise to create an AWS CloudOps platform that automatically centralizes organizational governance and streamlines operations. In less than an hour, Platformr Foundation translates business requirements into rules, policies, controls, processes, and practices across the IT organization. This includes deploying and configuring your AWS Organization, AWS Control Tower, a multi-account AWS Landing Zone, Security Hub, Cost Monitoring, and more.

In addition, Platformr supports developer agility, velocity and innovation with Workload Factory , which configures and deploys scalable workloads for all workload environments with opinionated AWS reference architecture and out-of-the-box platform engineering tools. Last, the solution delivers easy-to-use monitoring and observability capabilities for cost, security, reliability and performance management.

About Platformr

Platformr supports AWS Cloud Operations by

simplifying and accelerating how companies migrate, build, deploy, and operate well-architected technology solutions. Purpose-built with AWS best practices, Platformr automatically configures AWS Cloud infrastructure and sets up a multi-account AWS Landing Zone in minutes with a secure foundation designed for reliability, scalability, cost optimization, performance efficiency, and continuous compliance. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Houston

[email protected]

SOURCE Platformr