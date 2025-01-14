Rajouri Mystery Deaths: Experts Rule Out Viral, Bacterial Causes

During the discussions, experts from PGIMER (Chandigarh), National Institute of Virology (NIV), CSIR, and the National Centre for Control (NCDC) revealed that extensive microbiological studies have ruled out any viral, bacterial, or microbial infections as the cause of these deaths. According to the health officials, the incidents appear to be localized, with possible epidemiological linkages.

Despite eliminating known infectious causes, the experts did discover the presence of certain neurotoxins in the samples taken from the affected individuals. These findings are now undergoing deeper investigation to understand their impact and connection to the reported fatalities.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Health and Police Departments to assess the reports received from different institutes of repute to identify the real cause of these deaths. He asked them to work in close coordination to take this investigation to its logical conclusion.

He also directed the Police Department to utilize the best of their resources to study these reports along with using other scientific measures to reach the conclusion. He also urged the Health Department to study these reports to find the reasonable leads causing these deaths.

He made out that the reports furnished by different institutions are now available with us and more are going to be received soon. He maintained that these should be enough to conclude the investigations and reach to possible reasons for these deaths reported from this particular village.

It is pertinent to mention here that from 7th of December, 2024 about 12 deaths out of 38 affected persons were reported in three different incidents from the village Badhal of District Rajouri the causes of which were unknown.

The government has taken several measures including rushing of Rapid Response Teams, carrying out investigations of samples from humans and animals, testing of water etc besides taking assistance of reputed health institutions of the country to know about the actual causes behind these deaths.

