Senior Diplomat Praises Kuwaiti-Bahraini Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij praised on Tuesday the depth of Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations and the importance of strengthening them in all fields.

Sheikha Jawaher told KUNA after visiting Bahrain's Women's Directorate, during her participation in the Global Women Economic Forum and Exhibition, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During her meeting with General Director Maj. Gen. Mona Abdurrahim, Sheikha Jawaher was briefed with the experience of Bahraini women in the field of police work, as Bahrain is considered one of the first Arab countries to form women's police.

Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah praised what Bahrain has achieved in the field of women empowerment and achieving gender equality, wishing Bahrain further progress and success in all fields.

The meeting discussed the importance of empowering women and enhancing their presence in decision-making positions, in addition to the importance of exchanging experiences and expertise in various fields between the two countries, and achieving more coordination and cooperation. (end)

