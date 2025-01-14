EU: China Is Discriminating Against European Medical Devices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The European Union accused on Tuesday China of discriminating against European medical device producers in Chinaآ's public procurement market.

The EU said in a statement that a report from the European Commission published today concluded that China has taken "several forms of direct and indirect discrimination against European medical devices and suppliers," significantly limiting their access to the Chinese market.

The statement emphasized that the report evaluates the steps that will be taken to combat what it termed discrimination in Chinaآ's public procurement market for medical devices and restore fair competition between the EU and China in this area.

The report, which presents the key findings of the first investigation under the EUآ's International Procurement Instrument (IPI), provided clear evidence that China has restricted access for European medical device producers to Chinese government contracts in an unfair and discriminatory manner.

The statement reaffirmed that the EU remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with China to address and eliminate discriminatory practices, adding that if an acceptable solution is not reached, the Commission will assess the situation and may take actions including imposing restrictions on or excluding Chinese bidders from government contracts in the EU.

For his part, EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that the EU is ready to take decisive action to defend fair competition and support fair business practices. (end)

