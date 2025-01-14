We Support Efforts To End Aggression On Gaza: Jordanian FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian Foreign Ayman Al Safadi confirmed today that Jordan supports efforts to reach an agreement that would halt the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a joint press with visiting Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Rasmussen, Al Safadi said that the positions of Jordan and Denmark are aligned in supporting efforts to reach an agreement that halts the aggression on Gaza, creates a space to address the humanitarian disaster caused by the Israeli aggression, and facilitates the rapid and sufficient delivery of aid to help Gaza overcome the ongoing crisis and its consequences.

Al Safadi pointed out that the meeting with his Danish counterpart focused on regional issues and touched on the developments in Syria. He noted that both Jordan and Denmark support a comprehensive transitional process in Syria that leads to rebuilding the country, in which the Syrians enjoy security, stability and their full rights.

For his part, the Danish Foreign Minister underlined the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and allowing humanitarian aid and assistance to enter the Gaza Strip, noting that his country is ready to increase aid to the Strip.

He underscored that the two-state solution is the main and only solution to the Palestinian issue and to consolidate stability and peace in the region.

Egypt working with Qatar and US to secure Gaza ceasefire, says foreign minister

Read Also