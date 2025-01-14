Helping L.A. Make It Through These Trying Times

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Eaton Fire began on January 7 in Eaton Canyon in the Altadena–Pasadena region of Los Angeles County. Within six hours, driven by Santa Ana winds, the fire exploded, decimating 1,000 acres and triggering large-scale evacuations. As of January 13, this fire has burned some 14,117 acres and is still only 33 percent contained. Along with the Palisades Fire, it ranks among the most destructive wildfires in California history. Scientology Volunteer Ministers are responding to serve Los Angeles in its time of need.







“It's amazing to know I can do something about this situation,” said one volunteer, who joined the Volunteer Ministers team providing help in Altadena.“I feel I am doing my part and am really doing something about it.”

Volunteer Ministers located an area just outside the sealed-off exclusion zone where some of the homes were destroyed by the fire.“We started to walk around that neighborhood to offer our help,” said another volunteer. She described meeting a single mom who was living with her children and her sister when their house caught fire and burned down. They are now living in the guest house at the back of the property.“I gave her gallons of water and 3 or 4 bags of necessities,” she said,“and I gave her my card, letting her know to call if she needs anything else or if she meets any other people in need of help.”

“We collected donations of food and supplies and filled our entire SUV with food, water, toiletries, and baby supplies,” said a third Volunteer Minister who was providing relief nearby.“We then brought the supplies door-to-door in Pasadena and Altadena neighborhoods.

“We went directly to houses where people didn't have water or gas. Many answering the doors were elderly and were very grateful for the help. It felt really great to be able to actually do something for my city.”

With more than 1,500 Volunteer Ministers now responding to the L.A. fires, along with many thousands of volunteers from other churches and charities, the cumulative effect of these acts of kindness is impossible to quantify.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters for the disaster response. The bright yellow tent at 4810 Sunset Blvd., just west of Vermont, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for people to drop off supplies or simply show up to help. The Volunteer Ministers hotline at (323) 953-3240 is available 24/7 throughout this emergency for anyone needing assistance or wishing to help.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be“a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed:“A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.” Their motto is no matter the circumstances,“Something can be done about it.”

For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life and the documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 or at .

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. David Miscavige is Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

