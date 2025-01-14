(MENAFN- Robotics & News) OpenAI reportedly preparing to build humanoid robots

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

OpenAI is reportedly rekindling its interest in robotics, with a particular focus on developing humanoid robots. Recent job postings indicate the company is seeking professionals experienced in robotics hardware and software, suggesting plans to reestablish its robotics division.

This marks a significant shift from 2020, when OpenAI disbanded its robotics team due to challenges in data scarcity and the complexities of physical interactions. At that time, the company redirected its efforts toward AI models like ChatGPT, which could be trained on abundant text and image data.

In the interim, OpenAI has actively invested in robotics startups. Notably, it participated in a $675 million funding round for Figure AI , a company developing general-purpose humanoid robots designed to perform tasks in logistics and warehousing. Figure's latest model, Figure 02, integrates OpenAI's AI models to process voice commands, enhancing its operational capabilities.

Additionally, OpenAI has backed 1X , a Norwegian robotics firm known for its humanoid robot, Eve, which can reach speeds up to 9.8 miles per hour.

The renewed interest in robotics may be attributed to advancements in AI and machine learning, which have improved robots' ability to learn from human demonstrations and adapt to complex tasks. These developments address previous challenges related to data scarcity and the intricacies of physical interactions.

OpenAI's strategic investments and recruitment efforts suggest a comprehensive approach to integrating AI with robotics, aiming to develop humanoid robots capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

This initiative aligns with the broader industry trend of creating robots that can seamlessly interact with human environments, potentially transforming sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

As OpenAI rebuilds its robotics division, the industry will closely monitor how it leverages its AI expertise to overcome previous challenges and contribute to the evolving field of humanoid robotics.