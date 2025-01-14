King, Trump's Middle East Envoy Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

Amman, January 14 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Tuesday with US President-elect Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, discussed Gaza ceasefire efforts.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed that the first and immediate step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza.Discussions also highlighted the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in Gaza.

