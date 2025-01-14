Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Teether For Babies (HOF-602)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new

teether to soothe a baby's gums and help alleviate some of the pain associated with teething," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the TOOTHIE THE TEETHING BOOTIE. My design offers an improved alternative to an infant sucking and chewing on their feet."

The invention provides an improved teether for a baby. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a teether in the hands. It also helps soothe sore gums, and it reduces discomfort associated with teething. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

