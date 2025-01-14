Liberty Safe Launches Limited-Edition Liberty 47 Safe To Celebrate The Inauguration Of The 47Th President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available for a limited time, the Liberty 47 combines Liberty's trusted security features with exclusive design elements. This special edition features a striking red, white, and blue finish, Liberty's prestigious legacy logo typically reserved for Presidential safes on the top, and a distinctive 47 commemorative graphic on the bottom.

Built with pride in the USA, the Liberty 47 boasts a 12-gauge Dual FusionTM steel body for superior rigidity, Liberty's exclusive Solid StateTM locking bar system to resist pry attacks, and three hardened steel drill-resistant plates for enhanced security. It also includes an upgraded UL-listed SECURAM Backlit electronic lock.

With 60 minutes of Cool BoxTM fire protection at 1200°F and a heat-activated door seal that expands to shield against smoke and heat, the Liberty 47 is as fire-resistant as it is secure.

Boasting storage slots for up to 30 long guns, the Liberty 47's fully upholstered dual-flex adjustable interior and factory-installed door storage panel make it easy to customize your safe for firearms, valuables, or keepsakes. A three-spoke handle adds a touch of elegance to this rugged build.

The Liberty 47 is available only for a limited time, making it a must-have for collectors, enthusiasts, and anyone who values American craftsmanship and innovation.

"We're proud to commemorate this important American event with the launch of the Liberty 47," said Dave Foley, Liberty Safe CEO. "This safe symbolizes our dedication to protecting what matters most while honoring our legacy of American craftsmanship."

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit .

