Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Industry Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Polyethylene Dominates With Over 20% Share, Significant Growth Anticipated In Polystyrene
Date
1/14/2025 10:46:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global post-consumer recycled plastics market size is expected to reach USD 21.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030
Increasing environmental concerns, growing urbanization, industrialization, and rising concerns to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of plastic resin are expected to drive the market
Demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is expected to increase majorly in the packaging application and various industries, including electrical and electronics, food and beverages, automotive, and textiles. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food and beverage are the primary sectors driving the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics. In addition, post-consumer recycled plastics are used in the production of various plastics. Rising environmental concerns and various government regulations to reduce the carbon footprint are expected to drive the demand for post-consumer recycled plastic.
The global market is segmented based on type as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyurethane (PUR). Polyethylene was the prominent source segment and accounted for over 20.0% share of the global revenue in the year 2019. The polystyrene segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the high demand for packaging products, such as films, sheets, and foam, which are used in a wide range of industries.
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights
The bottles segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 75.4% in 2024, owing to the extensive use of plastic bottles across various industries, particularly in food and beverage packaging. Polyethylene (PE) led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to its widespread application in packaging, particularly in flexible and rigid formats. The Asia Pacific post-consumer recycled plastics market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.1% in 2024.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $11.78 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $21.64 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Outlook Industry Value Chain Analysis Technology Overview Average Price Trend Analysis Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024 Regulatory Framework Policies and Incentive Plans Standards and Compliances Regulatory Impact Analysis Market Dynamics Market Driver Analysis Market Restraint Analysis Industry Challenges Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTEL Analysis
Competitive Landscape
BASF SE SABIC Evonik Industries AG Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Arkema LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Celanese Corporation Eastman Chemical Company Chevron Phillips Chemical Company SUEZ SA Exxon Mobil Corporation Covestro AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109089421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.