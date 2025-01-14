ALCHEMCO EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH WITH THE LAUNCH OF ALCHEMCO INDONESIA, LED BY DIRECTOR HARRY AFRIANTO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alchemco launches Alchemco Indonesia, led by Harry Afrianto, to provide innovative, sustainable concrete waterproofing solutions to a key market.

- Harry Afrianto, Alchemco Indonesia DirectorRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco, a global leader in advanced waterproofing solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of Alchemco Indonesia, led by Director of Indonesia Harry Afrianto.This expansion reinforces Alchemco's commitment to delivering innovative concrete protection technologies to international markets and positioning itself as a global leader in the industry. With a rapidly growing construction sector and increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure, Indonesia represents a key market for Alchemco's cutting-edge solutions. Harry Afrianto, a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the region's construction needs, will lead the charge in establishing Alchemco Indonesia as a trusted provider of long-lasting and environmentally friendly waterproofing systems .“Indonesia's dynamic infrastructure growth presents immense opportunities for Alchemco to make a positive impact,” said Harry Afrianto, Director of Alchemco Indonesia.“I am honored to lead this initiative and introduce Alchemco's world-class solutions that ensure durability, sustainability, and long-term cost savings for construction projects in the region.” At the core of Alchemco's product line is TechCrete 2500, a revolutionary subsurface waterproofing technology. This advanced system overcomes the limitations of traditional surface-applied membranes by minimizing downtime, as well as reducing maintenance and repair costs. As a result, Alchemco's solutions are perfectly suited for high-demand projects such as bridge decks, below-grade structures, and industrial facilities.“Harry Afrianto's leadership is pivotal in our journey to expand Alchemco's international footprint,” said Mario Baggio, CEO and President of Alchemco.“His expertise and vision will ensure that Alchemco Indonesia becomes a valuable partner in the region's construction and infrastructure development efforts.”Alchemco Indonesia's launch underscores the company's dedication to global innovation in sustainable construction practices. By combining advanced technology with environmentally friendly, VOC-free formulations, Alchemco aims to support the region's growing focus on green building initiatives while offering unmatched performance and reliability.About Alchemco: Alchemco is setting industry standards with their advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. Alchemco's Enzyme Modified Subsurface Membrane waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world's most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems. For more information, visit .

