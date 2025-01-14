Kuwait Comes 3Rd At Bowling World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday finished in third place behind Puerto Rico and champions Malaysia at the in Hong Kong, a performance hailed at home as an immense accomplishment.

The accomplishment is a testament to the rapid progress the of bowling has seen in Kuwait, Kuwait Bowling Club chief Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who also heads the international and Asian bowling federations, said in a statement.

He went on to dedicate the achievement to Kuwait's leaders, underlining that their support was highly instrumental in propelling the sport of bowling in Kuwait to greater levels, added the statement. (end)

fsa









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109089252