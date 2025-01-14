Kuwait Comes 3Rd At Bowling World Cup
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday finished in third place behind Puerto Rico and champions Malaysia at the bowling World Cup in Hong Kong, a performance hailed at home as an immense accomplishment.
The accomplishment is a testament to the rapid progress the Sport of bowling has seen in Kuwait, Kuwait Bowling Club chief sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who also heads the international and Asian bowling federations, said in a statement.
He went on to dedicate the achievement to Kuwait's Political leaders, underlining that their support was highly instrumental in propelling the sport of bowling in Kuwait to greater levels, added the statement. (end)
