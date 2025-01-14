Actor Keerthi Suresh Celebrates Pongal With Tamil Superstar-Turned-Politician Vijay

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) National Award-winning South Indian Keerthi Suresh celebrated her first Pongal after marriage with Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay.

The celebrations were held at the office of Keerthi's close friend and Vijay's manager, Jagdish Palaniswami, under the banner of his production company, The Route.

Keerthi's husband, Antony Thattil, was also present at the festivities.

Several South Indian actors, including Kathir, Mamitha Baiju, and Kalyani Priyadarshan -- daughter of renowned director Priyadarshan -- attended the event.

Jagdish Palaniswami, who also co-produced Vijay's blockbuster films Leo and Master, manages several South Indian stars, including Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Kathir, Samyuktha, Arjun Das, and Malavika Mohanan.

Keerthi Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony held in Goa on December 11, 2024.

This Pongal marks her first celebration after marriage, which she enjoyed with Vijay, a close associate over the years.

Keerthi, daughter of renowned Malayalam film producer Suresh Kumar and veteran actress Menaka Suresh, shares deep personal ties with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Bollywood director Priyadarshan, family friends of her parents.

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu.

It is observed in the Tamil Solar month of Thai and usually falls on January 14 or 15.

The festival is dedicated to Surya (the sun deity in Hinduism) and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, which is observed across India under various regional names.

The four-day celebration includes Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, each observed with unique traditions and festivities.