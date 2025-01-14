Jyske Realkredit’S Preliminary Amounts For 1 April 2025 Refinancing
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Til nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 14 January 2025
Announcement 5 /2025
Jyske Realkredit's preliminary amounts for 1 April 2025 refinancing
Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 4 February through Thursday 6 February 2025 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2025.
Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 4 to 6 February:
| Name
| ISIN
| Amount (DKK million)
| LCR
| 1% JRK 1/1-2026 SDO (IT)
| DK0009414179
| 650mn
| 1B
| 1% JRK 1/4-2026 SDO (IT)
| DK0009415143
| 1400mn
| -
| 1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT)
| DK0009415226
| 900mn
| -
| 1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO
| DK0009393316
| 5400mn
| 1B
| 1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO
| DK0009395956
| 500mn
| 1B
| 1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO
| DK0009398380
| 4800mn
| 1B
Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 3 February 2025.
Questions as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Executive Vice President, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.
