(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Til Copenhagen A/S 14 January 2025

Announcement 5 /2025

Jyske Realkredit's preliminary amounts for 1 April 2025 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 4 February through Thursday 6 February 2025 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2025. Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 4 to 6 February:

Name ISIN Amount (DKK million) LCR 1% JRK 1/1-2026 SDO (IT) DK0009414179 650mn 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2026 SDO (IT) DK0009415143 1400mn - 1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT) DK0009415226 900mn - 1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO DK0009393316 5400mn 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO DK0009395956 500mn 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO DK0009398380 4800mn 1B

Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 3 February 2025.

Questions as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Executive Vice President, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.