عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jyske Realkredit’S Preliminary Amounts For 1 April 2025 Refinancing


1/14/2025 9:46:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Til nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 14 January 2025
Announcement 5 /2025

Jyske Realkredit's preliminary amounts for 1 April 2025 refinancing
Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 4 February through Thursday 6 February 2025 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2025.

Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 4 to 6 February:

Name ISIN Amount (DKK million) LCR
1% JRK 1/1-2026 SDO (IT) DK0009414179 650mn 1B
1% JRK 1/4-2026 SDO (IT) DK0009415143 1400mn -
1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT) DK0009415226 900mn -
1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO DK0009393316 5400mn 1B
1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO DK0009395956 500mn 1B
1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO DK0009398380 4800mn 1B

Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 3 February 2025.

Questions as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Executive Vice President, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.


MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109089185


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search