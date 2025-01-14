Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Date
1/14/2025
CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), an innovator of materials solutions, intends to release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
The webcast can be viewed live at avient/investors , or by clicking on the webcast LINK here . conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at
avient/investors , or here , to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.
A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient/investors/events-presentations
immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.
About Avient
Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and
Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product
roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit
to learn more.
To access Avient's news library online, please visit /news
