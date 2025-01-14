Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), an innovator of materials solutions, intends to release its fourth quarter 2024 before the opens on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient/investors , or by clicking on the webcast here . call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at

avient/investors , or here , to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient/investors/events-presentations

immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

About Avient

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and

Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product

roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit

to learn more.



To access Avient's news library online, please visit /news

