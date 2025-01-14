BOS Engages Leading Investor Relations Firm Darrow Associates To Enhance Capital Markets Presence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global integrator of technologies, today announced it has retained Darrow Associates to represent the Company as its investor relations (“IR”) advisor. Darrow Associates will seek to increase awareness of the Company's business performance and equity valuation multiples across the broader community and serve as a primary point of contact with investors, analysts and other participants.

“We are excited to engage Darrow Associates as our IR representative as we continue to execute on our growth plans,” said Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS.“We have steadily improved our operating performance and net income generation through diligent execution of our corporate strategy, and it is time for us to expand our investor communication efforts to more broadly relay BOS's exciting story to Wall Street. The team at Darrow Associates has highly relevant IR experience and an outstanding investment community network, and we are excited to work together to communicate our value to investors.”

“BOS has built a thriving business with broader offerings and a growing customer base,” said Jordan Darrow, Founder of Darrow Associates.“In 2024, BOS has demonstrated the durability of its higher margins, enhanced operational efficiency and improved profitability, delivering increased net income for its stockholders. We believe BOS is well positioned for continued growth in 2025, as demonstrated by new customer orders and increased backlog reported in its third quarter results. We look forward to the opportunity to bring this story to the investment community as the executive team continues to execute on its business and growth strategies in robust global supply chain end markets.”

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at

About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:



Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division : Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.



