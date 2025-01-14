FTC Solar Appoints Kent James Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned solar executive with more than 20 years of commercial experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has appointed solar veteran Kent James as Chief Commercial Officer for North America, effective January 6, 2025. Mr. James will spearhead FTC's North American commercial strategy and execution and will report directly to Yann Brandt, FTC's CEO.

“Kent is an accomplished solar executive with a demonstrated history of driving sales growth across several businesses, including solar EPC and development companies,” said Yann Brandt, CEO.“His strategic, relationship-driven approach, along with his strong understanding of market dynamics and customer needs, will be invaluable as we look to strengthen and expand our relationships and drive significant revenue growth. I have worked alongside Kent for nearly 20 years, and I'm very pleased to welcome him to the team.”

“I couldn't be more excited to join FTC Solar,” said Kent James.“I have worked with FTC Solar from a customer perspective and believe the company has built out a broad and exceptional product portfolio that is smart, easy to construct, and well-regarded in the industry. I believe this is a unique opportunity to contribute at a high level to a company with excellent products and positioning, a strong pipeline, and significant growth potential.”

Mr. James joins FTC Solar with more than 20 years of commercial experience, including roles in sales, operations, and strategy in the solar industry. His experience includes serving as a founding member and SVP of Sales and Development for Primoris Renewable Energy, where he was part of the executive team that led the company from a small EPC in 2016 to a top 5 industry leader in 2023 with revenues exceeding $1 billion. During his six-year tenure at Primoris, he secured and completed more than 7 gigawatts of successful utility-scale solar projects and built partnerships with many of the leading IPPs and developers in the U.S. Prior to Primoris, he served as Executive Vice President for Northern Energy and Power (NEP) where he was responsible for strategic relationships focused on commercial and utility-scale solar and microgrid projects, in 2016 NEP was sold to Primoris Service Corporation. Mr. James' other experience includes serving as VP of Strategic Accounts, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer with Martifer Solar, VP of Operations for EyeOn Energy, as well as positions with Tectonic Network and Booz Allen Hamilton.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. In addition, this press release contains statements about third parties and their commercial activity. We have not independently verified or confirmed such statements and have instead relied on the veracity of information as provided to us by such third parties related to such statements. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.