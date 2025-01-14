Hemla E&P Congo Eyes Increased Oil Production, Joins Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 As Executive Sponsor

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Republic of Congo aims to increase oil production in the country to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2025. As such, the country continues to spearhead an integrated hydrocarbon development model to support project development and international participation. One such development in the country includes the successful of the PNGF Sud field in April 2024, where independent oil and company Hemla E&P Congo holds a 20% participating interest.



At the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 – taking place in Brazzaville from March 25-26, 2025 – Hemla E&P Congo will participate as an Executive Sponsor. During the event, the company is expected to discuss the country's growth in becoming a leading oil and gas market on the continent and how ongoing drilling activities support national production goals.



The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional opportunities in energy and infrastructure. The event will highlight the latest gas-to-power transformation projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.



Hemla E&P Congo is supported by a consortium of partners including Norway's Hemla, Abu Dhabi's Petromal, engineering consultancy group AGR Petroleum Systems and a local Congolese partner. The company participates in the PNGF Sul field alongside independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco (40%; operator), the Congo's national oil company SNPC (15%), explorer and producer Continent Congo SA (10%), Canada's Africa Oil Corp. (10%) and oil and gas company Petro Congo (5%).



The PNGF Sul field is an active asset, which currently produces approximately 15,000 bpd and encompasses the Tchendo, Tchibouela, Tchibouela East, Tchibeli and Litanzi fields. Production at the Tchibeli North East infill well in the PNGF Sud field began in April 2024, where the well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 4,248m and encountered oil bearing sandstones. In the second quarter of 2024, the field produced 4,672 bpd, with an additional workover team having been brought in with the aim of increasing production to 5,300 bpd.



Meanwhile, in Q3 2024, a gas supply line from the Litanzi and Tchibeli platforms to the Tchendo 2 facility was commissioned. The Tchendo 2 facility, which was completed in April 2024, allows the license to be self-sufficient in its power needs. The facility comprised the conversion of a former drilling rig into a Mobile Offshore Production Unit, with three gas turbines installed and designed to generate power to support offshore operations. The facility aligns with the country's broader goals of maximizing natural gas resources and increasing oil production.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.