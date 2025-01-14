Four Bunkers Destroyed In Kurram As Demolition Of Trenches Continues Under Apex Committee Decisions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) On one hand, a second convoy of relief goods is being dispatched for the besieged residents of Kurram, while on the other, the implementation of Apex Committee decisions continues, with four bunkers destroyed in Lower Kurram and ten more scheduled for demolition tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Khan, confirmed the ongoing operation, stating that heavy contingents of and security forces were deployed during the demolition. The next phase will target five bunkers from each side under the supervision of assistant commissioners, with explosives being used for the operation.

According to official sources, bunkers in areas near Balishkhel and Khar will be eliminated, with an estimated 700 bunkers spanning 25 to 30 kilometers to be dismantled.]

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Optimistic About Lasting Peace in Kurram, Highlights Key National Developments

The Deputy Commissioner noted that negotiations with jirga members and local elders have been completed to facilitate the process.

A second convoy carrying essential supplies departed from Thall Cantonment for Kurram district today, six days after the previous one.

The convoy comprises 45 trucks loaded with flour, ghee, sugar, daily necessities, and goods for traders. Stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure safe delivery to Parachinar, Boshehra, Alizai, and other affected areas.

The first convoy had departed on January 9, following recent tensions in Kurram. The supply of food and medicine is expected to alleviate shortages in the region.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process for the Special Protection Force to secure the Thall-Parachinar Road is underway, with authorities aiming to complete it by the end of the month.