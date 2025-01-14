RTI Connext Wins Iot Breakthrough Award For 2025 Iot Security Product Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connext 7.3 Honored for its Ability to Secure, Protect and Enable Real-Time Communication for Complex Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announced that RTI Connext® 7.3 has been selected as winner of the“IoT Security Product of the Year” category in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards . Built on the Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard , Connext 7.3 meets the connectivity demands of next-generation systems by providing enhanced observability, robust security , and productivity-boosting tools to advance the boundaries of autonomy across industries.

“Connext 7.3 sets a new standard for the development and deployment of intelligent, reliable, secure and evolvable distributed systems,” said David Barnett, Vice President of Products and Markets at RTI.“It empowers our customers in healthcare, automotive, aviation and beyond to unlock the full potential of smart, AI-driven applications. Being recognized as the 'IoT Security Product of the Year' by IoT Breakthrough highlights our commitment to delivering resilient solutions through Connext 7.3. Its combination of advanced cybersecurity, observability and performance address the challenges of modern distributed systems and drive innovation toward a safer, more autonomous future.”

Connext 7.3 introduces new features to safeguard critical data against evolving threats while ensuring system integrity. These include support for state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms, Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) and fast startup with pre-shared keys. A new discovery protocol, SPDP 2.0, and Participant Partitions enable efficient dynamic discovery of mobile assets, such as vehicle fleets, and control centers. Connext 7.3 also integrates observability tools, including OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, and Grafana Loki. These deliver real-time system insights to enable proactive issue resolution and ensure the reliability and efficiency of next-generation systems.

In addition to this latest award, RTI recently became the first DDS vendor to be named as a CNA by the CVE® Program . This designation showcases RTI's dedication to system integrity by identifying vulnerabilities early, offering enhanced protection for customer systems ranging from global applications running on powerful hardware down to resource-constrained devices.

“Connext 7.3 stands out for its focus on advanced security, enabling developers to build autonomous systems with confidence,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough.“Its streamlined workflows and scalability framework support seamless subsystem integration while ensuring data protection and system reliability. Connext 7.3 delivers unparalleled performance optimization, solidifying its position as the leading platform for intelligent systems.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Car, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada's air traffic control and NASA's launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDSTM) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

