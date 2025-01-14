Turkish airlines resumes flights to Benghazi after ten-year hiatus

(MENAFN) The Turkish minister of and infrastructure announced Tuesday that flights to Benghazi, in northeastern Libya, have restarted after a ten-year break.



Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, will operate three weekly flights to Benghazi, Abdulkadir Uraloglu informed Anadolu.



According to Uraloglu, Turkish began operating flights to Benghazi in May 2009 and continued to do so until January 2015, when it was suspended.



According to him, the ministry is investing in Turkey's industry in order to take advantage of the country's strategic location.



“We transformed Türkiye into one of the world’s largest flight networks, as its location allows access to 67 countries with a combined gross domestic product of $51.2 trillion within a four-hour-flight radius,” he stated.



According to the minister, 32 new airports have been constructed in Turkey in the past 22 years, making it possible to fly to 349 international and 58 local locations.



According to Uraloglu, Turkish Airlines began operating flights on the Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney route earlier in December 2024, bringing the total number of international destinations to 349. Flights to Santiago and Chile also resumed in December 2024.





