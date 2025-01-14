Global RV Batteries Market Valued At $0.43 Billion In 2020, Projected For 5.1% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, Recreational (RVs) Batteries Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium Batteries, Others), Voltage Range (Less than 12 Volt, 12 Volt, and More than 12 Volt), and Sales (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030.



The global recreational vehicles batteries market was valued at $0.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $0.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.



Changing outlook regarding leisure & recreational activities and increase in electrification events drive the growth of the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market size . On the other hand, unstable supply of raw materials restrains the growth to some extent. However, strong network of the distributors and dealers across the world is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



The global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market is analyzed across battery type, voltage range, sales channel, and region :



By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The same segment also held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.



By voltage range, the 12 volt segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COVID-19 scenario :



Several regulatory & policy changes, disrupted working capital management, and distorted supply chain impacted the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market negatively, especially during the initial phase.



However, the global situation is getting ameliorated and the market is projected to revive soon.



