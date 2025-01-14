Neurotechnology Upgrades Focusonics Parametric Speakers With Expanded Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced a major upgrade to the company's Focusonics ® directional speaker product line. The latest speakers offer an improved user experience and sound management capabilities that simplify and broaden the scope of potential applications.The latest Focusonics speakers now feature integrated microSD card readers and presence sensors. These additions enable effortless playback of digital audio libraries directly from the speaker, eliminating the need for external devices. The speakers can detect user proximity and automatically initiate audio playback for a more intuitive and seamless user experience.Externally, the Focusonics Model A and Model B directional speakers retain their sleek and minimalist design, ensuring effortless integration into a wide range of interior styles.“With the integrated microSD card readers and sensor-based playback capability, we've made Focusonics even more user-friendly and convenient,” said Osvaldas Putkis, Head of Engineering for Neurotechnology.“These enhancements minimize the burden for system integrators, saving costs and reducing integration time. We have kept the sleek monochrome design so the speakers can easily blend within different environments. These advancements showcase our dedication to making functional, high-quality, localized audio delivery.”Ultrasound Technology ApplicationsThe updated Focusonics speakers are highly versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Their ability to detect visitors and simultaneously play audio makes them useful for environments like museum exhibits, galleries, and interactive displays. Additionally, these speakers are helpful in high-traffic areas such as airports, train stations, shopping malls, and other public spaces by delivering precise, targeted audio to specific zones. This ensures individuals receive necessary information without broadcasting it to the entire area, effectively reducing overall noise levels and creating a more pleasant, less chaotic atmosphere.The updated Focusonics Model A and Model B preserve their original installation configurations, including overhead mounting, stand-based solutions and mounting on a robotic arm or pan-tilt system for precise sound direction toward the targeted area.For detailed information on the upgraded functionalities and the complete feature set, please visit the Focusonics website .About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company is also undertaking research and developing solutions for directional sound technology that has been used in museums, galleries, retail, and other applications.

