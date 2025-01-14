Sugar And Coffee Markets: Diverging Trends Emerge In Early 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raw sugar prices have fallen to their lowest level in four months, while arabica coffee prices have risen. This divergence reflects complex dynamics shaping the sector in early 2025.



Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange dropped to 18.90 cents per pound, a 1.7% decline. Traders cite improved rainfall in Brazil's Center-South region as a key factor.



This has boosted expectations for the upcoming sugarcane harvest in the world's largest producer. Meanwhile, arabica coffee futures climbed 0.6% to $3.2595 per pound.



The market remains focused on Brazil's next crop. Drought damage from last year continues to create uncertainty about production levels. Sugar prices face additional pressure from increased Thai production.



Restrictions on liquid sugar shipments to China may result in more Thai sugar entering the global market. Analyst Claudiu Covrig notes a lack of bullish factors supporting sugar prices currently.







In addition, the coffee market sees contrasting trends between arabica and robusta varieties. Robusta prices declined 1.3% to $4,902 per ton. Vietnam's strong harvest and increased exports are weighing on robusta prices.

Diverging Trends in Sugar and Coffee Markets:

Certified arabica coffee stocks held at ICE warehouses fell slightly to 977,110 bags. This remains well above year-ago levels of 258,066 bags. Ample inventories may help keep arabica prices in check despite supply concerns.



Weather remains a critical factor for both markets. Below-average rainfall in Brazil's coffee regions is supporting arabica prices. For sugar, recent rains have improved the outlook for Brazilian production.



Currency movements are also influencing commodity prices. The strengthening US dollar is putting downward pressure on sugar and coffee futures denominated in the currency.



Looking ahead, the markets await key data releases. The USDA 's upcoming report will provide insights into global sugar supply and demand forecasts. Coffee traders are closely monitoring weather patterns in major producing countries.



The diverging trends in sugar and coffee markets highlight the complex factors shaping agricultural commodities. Weather, currency fluctuations, and shifting supply dynamics continue to drive price movements in early 2025.

MENAFN14012025007421016031ID1109088081