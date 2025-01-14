Film-Makers Union Calls For Full-Length Feature Film Scripts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has announced a competition for
full-length feature film scripts, "I Am a Woman ",
Azernews reports.
Those who wish to participate in the competition but do not have
the technique of writing scripts can join the initial intensive
training, "Scriptwriter's ABC."
The training's mentor is director and producer Oleg
Safaraliyev.
The training will be held on January 18, 19, 25 and 26 at
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union office located at 30 Bulbul
Avenue.
Those who wish to participate can submit an application to the
e-mail address [email protected] , indicating "Scriptwriter's ABC" in the
subject line. Participation in the training is free.
Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union focuses on the
development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture
and world cinema.
The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union is a member of the
Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic
States.
Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized
modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at
international film festivals, which frequently award the national
films.
Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200
documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.
Following the Lumiere brothers' invention of the cinematograph
in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began
filming motion pictures showcasing daily life in Baku.
The first silent short film of the Azerbaijani cinematography
titled "You are caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marked
the birth of Azerbaijani cinema.
At the beginning of the last century, foreign film companies
such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened their
branches in Baku and began producing films.
In 1916, a short film called "In the Kingdom of Oil and
Millions" was shot based on the novel of the same name by writer
Ibrahimbek Musabayov, and in 1917, "The Cloth Peddler" was produced
based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.
After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923,
the Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA).
The first state film factory started operating on April 28 of
the same year. The first film shot here was the feature film
"Maiden Tower", based on a folk legend.
Today, local film companies are producing dozens of films that
have gained international acclaim. The film production industry in
the country is rapidly expanding, making it possible for a
multitude of filmmakers to express themselves in different
ways.
