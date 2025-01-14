(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ambu A/S, ICU Medical Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Other Major Players

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Anesthesia Devices Outlook and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the Brazil Anesthesia Devices market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Anesthesia Circuits, Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Masks, Breathing Filters, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, and Breathing Bags.

The report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Anesthesia Devices Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Brazil Anesthesia Devices Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

This report will help you to develop:



Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future. Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Anesthesia Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil

3.1 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Anesthesia Circuits Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Anesthesia Machines Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Anesthesia Machines Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Anesthesia Devices Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4 Overview of Key Companies in Brazil, Anesthesia Devices Market

4.1 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Ambu A/S

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 ICU Medical Inc.

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Teleflex Inc.

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Vyaire Medical Inc.

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Getinge AB

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 Becton Dickinson and Co.

4.10.1 Company Overview

4.11 Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

4.11.1 Company Overview

4.12 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

4.12.1 Company Overview

4.13 HEYER Medical AG

4.13.1 Company Overview

5 Anesthesia Devices Market Pipeline Products

6 Appendix

6.1 Research Methodology

6.1.1 Coverage

6.1.2 Secondary Research

6.1.3 Primary Research

6.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting

6.1.5 Company Share Analysis

6.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis

6.1.7 Benchmarking

