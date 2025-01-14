Folgate Advisors Adds 21 New Independent Consultants

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Folgate Advisors, the UK-based consultancy set up by three former Omnicom executives, has added 21 leading independent advisors to its team, expanding its presence across the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.



Folgate was founded in October 2024 by former OPRG president David Gallagher, Ketchum international president and COO Mark Hume and Ketchum global CEO Dave Scott, with the aim of supporting comms leaders by creating value in every aspect of the communications business.



The new leaders to come under the Folgate umbrella are drawn from the fields of public relations, marketing, media, leadership and organisational development, and have been selected by Folgate's founding partners based on factors including their track record of“driving organisational value” and their leadership experience.



Additional advisors now working with Folgate are:



Rob van Alphen (Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City)

Farzana Baduel (London)

Pascal Beucler (Paris)

Philippe Borremans (Lisbon)

Matt Broom (London)

Penny Burgess (London)

Jim Donaldson (London)

Christian Erlandson (London)

Shafaat Hussain (Singapore and Bangkok)

Hannah Vaughan Jones (London)

Lorna McDowell (London and Dublin)

Jenny Nicholson (Durham, NC)

Simon Oliveira (London)

Nigel Russell (London)

Emily Sexton (London)

Andrew Bruce Smith (London)

Arun Sudhaman (Bengaluru), PRovoke Media's former editor-in-chief and CEO

Michelle Van Jura (New York and Charleston, SC)

Ricki Unger (London)

Louise Watson (London) Andy West (London)

Gallagher described the new cohort as“a fantasy league of experts we've known and worked with for years”. He said:“Their collective expertise has already expanded our thinking about what's possible in the business of communications. Their commitment to helping our clients prosper in 2025 and beyond marks an exciting new chapter for our firm.”



The advisory's services at launch including giving agency founders guidance on growth, profitability, culture and leadership, as well as support for investment, sale and other partnerships. It will also advise service buyers and procurement teams on agency selection and performance management, and offer M&A support for buy- and sell-side parties.



As part of the expansion, Folgate Advisors has added new consultancy services to help communications leaders across agencies, corporations, boards, government bodies, and NGOs. The expanded offer now includes commercial and operational expertise; systemic growth strategies; leadership development programs; career mentoring initiatives; executive AI literacy and digital transformation; investment value optimization; and NED and fractional C-suite support.



Scott said the firm had already seen“a remarkable multiplier effect in our solution capabilities” through the expansion of its network:“The depth and breadth of expertise in this group is unmatched in the industry.”



Hume added:“From inception, our vision for Folgate Advisors has been to create both a support system for communications leaders and a platform for trusted experts to leverage their experience. This exceptional group of accomplished professionals helps us deliver on both fronts.”