US imposes further restrictions on AI chip exports to strengthen global dominance

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US government announced new measures to further limit exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips and technology, aiming to keep advanced computing power within the US and its allies while preventing China from gaining access.



The new regulations will impose limits on the number of AI chips that can be exported to most countries, allowing unrestricted access to US AI for the country's closest allies. At the same time, the export restrictions to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea will remain in place.



The extensive new rules, introduced during the final days of President Joe Biden’s administration, are designed to reinforce the US's leading position in AI by controlling its distribution globally.



“The US leads AI now — both AI development and AI chip design, and it's critical that we keep it that way,” said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.



These regulations mark the culmination of a four-year effort by the Biden administration to limit China's access to advanced chips that could enhance its military capabilities, while striving to maintain the US's leadership in AI by closing loopholes and tightening controls on the flow of chips and AI development worldwide.

