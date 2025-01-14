STAGE OTT Hosts Rohidi Music Festival In Sheo, Barmer: A Grand Tribute To Rajasthan's Musical Heritage

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sheo | Barmer, Rajasthan, India STAGE OTT hosted the Rohidi Festival, a grand celebration of Rajasthan's cultural and musical heritage, in the picturesque desert town of Sheo, Barmer. This landmark event brought together over 400 Manganiyar artists who showcased the timeless rhythms, soulful vocals, and traditional instruments that define the region's rich folk traditions. The festival began with a powerful rendition of the National Anthem, followed by the stirring performance of

Dharti Dhora Ri,

setting the tone for an evening filled with artistry and cultural pride.



Over 400 Manganiyar Artists Shine at the Rohidi Music Festival in Sheo, Barmer





Among the highlights were spellbinding performances by

Virasat Lok Sansthan, the Joga Dhol Party from Bisala, and Akala Dariya, who mesmerized the audience with the iconic track“ Ghani Re Ghani Khamba ”

from the movie Padmavat. The event also featured an extraordinary lineup of celebrated artists, including Padma Shri awardees Ustad Sakar Khan's family and Ustad Lakha Khan, alongside other luminaries such as Shakur Khan, Jasu Khan Bissu, Jasu Khana Meer, Hakam Khan Nimbla, Moti Khan, and R Khan. Their stellar performances not only captivated the audience but also honored the Manganiyar community's centuries-old legacy.





The Manganiyars have long been the storytellers of Rajasthan, weaving music into every aspect of life, from births and weddings to festivals and harvest celebrations. Their music, which is passed down through generations, reflects a deep connection to the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region. The Rohidi Music Festival beautifully celebrated this rich tradition, emphasizing how music in the Manganiyar community transcends mere entertainment to become an integral part of their daily lives and rituals.





Mr. Vinay Singhal, CEO & Co-Founder, STAGE OTT and Mr. Parveen Singhal,

CCO

& Co-Founder, STAGE OTT,

reflected on the success of the festival, stating,“The Rohidi Music Festival was an opportunity to showcase the vibrant soul of western Rajasthan. By bringing together esteemed artists, we aimed to present the heart of Rajasthan's folklore to a larger audience. This festival was not only a celebration of music but also a step toward empowering local communities and preserving their cultural treasures.” The event served as a platform to uplift Manganiyar artists, creating economic opportunities while fostering pride among performers and attendees alike.





The Rohidi Music Festival was a historic cultural gathering, blending tradition with a vision for progress. STAGE OTT demonstrated its unwavering commitment to preserving Rajasthan's cultural legacy while supporting its local artists. The event set a benchmark for future initiatives aimed at celebrating and promoting the rich artistic heritage of the region.