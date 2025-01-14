Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 14, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the markets in Brazil open for trading on this Tuesday, January 14, 2025, investors and traders brace for a day where international economic indicators will play a pivotal role in shaping movements.



Unlike typical days where local economic data might dominate, today's landscape is devoid of significant domestic events, putting the spotlight squarely on global cues that could ripple through Brazil's economic fabric.



Without major Brazilian economic data to guide the day's trading, market participants will turn their gaze outward, where a series of international events and data points are poised to dictate market sentiment:

Economic Agenda for January 14, 2025

Brazil

No major events scheduled for today, which means market movements will be predominantly driven by external factors and ongoing local sentiment.

Argentina





04:00 PM – IPC







02:35 AM & 10:15 PM – ECB's Lane Speaks: Philip Lane's insights could signal shifts in European monetary policy, impacting global markets.



05:00 AM – German ZEW Economic Sentiment: A key indicator of economic expectations, potentially influencing broader European market sentiment.

05:00 AM – ZEW Economic Sentiment: Offering a panoramic view of Eurozone economic confidence.







08:30 AM – Core PPI & PPI (MoM) (Dec): These producer price indices are crucial for gauging inflation trends, which can dictate Federal Reserve actions.



12:00 AM – EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook: Influential for energy market forecasts.



03:05 PM – FOMC Member Williams Speaks: His comments could provide direction on U.S. monetary policy.

04:30 PM – API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Affects oil price volatility, directly impacting Brazil's energy sector.







01:30 AM – INR – WPI Inflation (YoY) (Dec): Important for understanding commodity price movements globally.



02:30 AM – CHF – PPI (MoM): Reflects Swiss inflation, indicative of broader European economic health.

04:00 PM – NZD – NZIER Business Confidence (Q4): Provides insights into Pacific region economic sentiment.



The Ibovespa index maintained its position at roughly 119,000 points, closing up by 0.13% at 119,006.93 points, thanks to a boost from commodities. The Brazilian real strengthened slightly against the US dollar, closing at R$6.0935, a decrease of 0.08%. This movement was buoyed by positive commodity price trends, with Petrobras and Vale shares seeing gains.Read more...Read more...U.S. markets ended mixed with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average showing gains of 0.2% and 0.9% respectively, while the Nasdaq composit dipped by 0.4%, reflecting tech sector struggles. Rising Treasury yields signaled ongoing market speculation regarding Federal Reserve rate policies.Escalated due to U.S. sanctions on Russian energy, benefiting Brazilian oil companies in the short term.Read more...Market reported a setback in gold's recent rally. The precious metal's price dropped, ending its four-session winning streak. Strong Treasury yields and a robust dollar curbed gold's gains.Read more...Rebounded past $95,000, showcasing cryptocurrency market dynamics.Read more...Grupo LATAM Airlines reported a significant milestone in 2024, mobilizing 82 million passengers.Read more...Set to revolutionize the niobium market in Brazil, potentially impacting the commodity sector.Read more...Halted by a Brazilian court, introducing uncertainty to the energy privatization landscape.Read more ...Fiscal management remains a concern despite growth, signaling careful monitoring ahead.Read more...Rose with merger news, indicating market support for retail sector consolidation.Read more...Facing challenges with an oversupply, which could affect Brazil's lithium-related industries.Read more...The Central Bank of Brazil's Focus Report revealst hat economists have raised their inflation projections for 2025 for the thirteenth consecutive week, nudging the forecast from 4.99% to 5%.Read more...Read more...As markets open today, attention will turn to how international economic data and policy speeches will influence Brazilian assets, currency movements, and investor sentiment. Gold's role as a safe-haven amidst global economic fluctuations might continue to draw attention, alongside other commodity trends. The day's trading will also reflect reactions to the corporate news, with investors adjusting their portfolios based on these developments.