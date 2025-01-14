Azerbaijan Plans New Homes For Idps In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new complex will be constructed in the city of Aghdam, a significant step towards addressing the housing needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs). This development marks the fifth phase of housing projects aimed at providing accommodation for IDPs, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The Committee noted that the new complex will feature medium-rise and multifunctional buildings. The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has already completed preparatory work, including vertical planning and demolition activities, in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions.

The implementation of these projects has been entrusted to RF İnşaat LLC, which has signed a contract to execute the work. Under the agreement, the company will receive ₼265,100 ($155,941) for its services.