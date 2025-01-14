Azerbaijan Plans New Homes For Idps In Aghdam
1/14/2025 2:06:50 AM
Qabil Ashirov
A new housing complex will be constructed in the city of Aghdam,
a significant step towards addressing the housing needs of
internally displaced persons (IDPs). This development marks the
fifth phase of housing projects aimed at providing accommodation
for IDPs, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee.
The Committee noted that the new complex will feature
medium-rise and multifunctional buildings. The Restoration,
Construction, and Management Service has already completed
preparatory work, including vertical planning and demolition
activities, in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions.
The implementation of these projects has been entrusted to RF
İnşaat LLC, which has signed a contract to execute the work. Under
the agreement, the company will receive ₼265,100 ($155,941) for its
services.
