عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Plans New Homes For Idps In Aghdam

Azerbaijan Plans New Homes For Idps In Aghdam


1/14/2025 2:06:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new housing complex will be constructed in the city of Aghdam, a significant step towards addressing the housing needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs). This development marks the fifth phase of housing projects aimed at providing accommodation for IDPs, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The Committee noted that the new complex will feature medium-rise and multifunctional buildings. The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has already completed preparatory work, including vertical planning and demolition activities, in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions.

The implementation of these projects has been entrusted to RF İnşaat LLC, which has signed a contract to execute the work. Under the agreement, the company will receive ₼265,100 ($155,941) for its services.

MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109087158


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search