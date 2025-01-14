J&K Lacks Robotic Surgical Systems

Robot-assisted surgery uses specialised that enhances a surgeon's capabilities by enabling precise movements, improved magnification and access to hard-to-reach areas through small incisions.

Several doctors said robotic surgical systems are urgently needed at tertiary care facilities in J&K. They said that advanced procedures such as heart surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery, urologic surgery and others could benefit from this technology.

Doctors suggested that establishing robotic surgical systems at institutions such as SKIMS, GMC Srinagar and other tertiary care hospitals would eliminate the need for patients to travel outside J&K for treatment.

Noted urologist Dr Sajad said robotic surgical systems offer numerous benefits, including precision, miniaturisation, small incisions, reduced blood loss, less pain and quicker healing times.“It is the need of the hour to have such a system in place at the earliest because it is the future of surgery, without which surgeons will become obsolete,” he said.

Dr Sajad added that robotic surgical systems are highly effective for urological, gynaecological, colorectal, neurosurgical and cardiothoracic procedures, delivering excellent results.“Even kidney transplants and open-heart surgeries are performed with superior outcomes using robotic systems,” he added.

Dr Sushil, a surgeon, said robotic-assisted surgery is revolutionising healthcare globally.“Robots enable surgeons to perform more accurate and precise surgeries, focusing on patient care with greater efficiency. For instance, a surgeon can perform an eight-hour robotic-assisted surgery without experiencing fatigue,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Dr Showkat from GMC Srinagar highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in robotic-assisted surgery, saying it supports better patient outcomes and enhances surgical efficiency.“These advanced technologies lead to quicker recoveries, minimal complications, shorter hospital stays, and affordable treatment options for patients in J&K,” he said.

Several doctors revealed that their departments have repeatedly requested the government to procure robotic surgical systems for J&K. Notably, SKIMS, GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu virtually trained surgeons for robotic-assisted surgeries last year; however, the facilities are yet to be implemented.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that tenders for procuring robotic surgical systems at GMC were floated a few years ago but did not materialise.“Efforts are underway to bring these advanced facilities to J&K at the earliest,” he said .

