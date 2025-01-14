Ukraine to receive 32,400 120mm mortars

(MENAFN)

32,400 120mm mortars have been delivered to the Ukrainian of Defense to replace the 54,000 removed, faulty units. All flaws were fixed by the company on its own dime.



This was stated through a speech by Herman Smetanin, for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, in line with a Ukrinform reporter.



"In December, we produced the first 1,400 mortars and delivered them to two or three military units. They tested them and deemed them suitable for use. Subsequently, the enterprise manufactured the next batch. In total, during December and early January, the Ministry of Defense received 32,400 mortars to replace the 54,000 defective ones," Smetanin declared.



Smetanin stated the major problems announced by the commission that examined the defective ammunition.



First, inconsistency of the mortar’s external diameter with design necessities. "It was slightly smaller, allowing propellant gases to pass between the mortar and the barrel of the launcher. Currently, the enterprise has implemented a 100% incoming inspection process for all components received from subcontractors, as some of them handle metal processing on their own. Now, we fully verify everything directly at the manufacturing site of the final product," the minister declared.



The second problem related to the gunpowder, which had changed its explosive properties. In kline with Smetanin, this located owing to improper storage circumstances.



"We conducted laboratory analysis of the gunpowder. The moisture content was not within the required parameters. This was caused by the packaging, which, in our opinion, was of substandard quality. If the gunpowder was stored in unsuitable conditions, it absorbed moisture," the minister stated.



