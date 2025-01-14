(MENAFN) Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has inked an agreement imposing sanctions on 140 institutions within Russia's funding area. The Leader stated the move in his evening speech, Ukrinform reads.



"Today, I signed documents concerning sanctions. One is a decree imposing sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, targeting 140 different entities," Zelensky declared.



Zelensky also launched a draft law to set up criminal liability for effort to evade sanctions. He announced that this go with globe practices for impose sanctions.



"We all understand that the more pressure we exert on the aggressor, the closer we bring peace. Sanctions are one of the most effective tools for justly pressuring Russia and everyone associated with it or working for the war," the Leader added.



The planned legislation will be issued to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.



As stated by Ukrinform, in line with Oleksandr Merezhko, Chief of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, the beginning of secondary sanctions against states and firms that help the circumvention of globe sanctions on Russia is an successful mechanism for applying pressure on the attacker and its economy.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109086989