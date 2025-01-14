Gold Analysis Today 13/01: Expectations Positive (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Despite stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which boosted the US dollar, spot prices managed to gain.

By reaching the resistance level of $2698 per ounce, which is closest to the psychological resistance of $2700 per ounce, the highest price in a month. The gains of the price came as geopolitical tensions increased as the administration, which is characterized by and economic turmoil, approached.

US Inflation Expectations Rise to 8-Month High

Ahead of the release of US inflation data this week, led by the announcement of the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index, which will have an impact on expectations for the future of US monetary policy, US inflation expectations for the coming year have risen to 3.3% in January 2025, the highest level in eight months, compared to 2.8% in December 2024, according to preliminary estimates from the University of Michigan consumer survey. At the same time, five-year expectations rose to 3.3% in January, the highest level since June 2008, up from 3% the previous month Treasury Yields Reach 14-Month High

In addition to the US dollar, gold prices were affected by US Treasury yields. According to trades, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose to around 4.79% last Friday, its highest level in 14 months, after the stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve would need to slow down US interest rate cuts. According to official figures, the US economy added a total of 256,000 jobs in December, well above the 212,000 jobs in November, and market expectations of 160,000 jobs. The country's unemployment rate also unexpectedly fell to 4.1%.

Always make gold a pillar of your investment portfolio. Recently, the World Gold Council (WGC) estimated that gold trading volumes across global markets rose by 39% to an average of $226.3 billion per day in 2024, the highest level ever ETF inflows highest in 4 years

In this regard, last week, the World Gold Council reported that physically backed gold ETFs recorded modest net inflows of $3.4 billion in 2024, their first inflows in four years, despite a decline in their holdings by 6.8 metric tons. Gold ETFs store bullion for investors and represent a significant amount of investment demand for the yellow metal, which hit a record high of $2,790.15 per ounce on October 31 and saw its strongest annual price growth since 2010 in 2024.

The World Gold Council, an industry body that brings together global gold mining companies, added in a research note: "In a year that saw gold prices reach all-time highs 40 times, the appetite of global investors for gold-backed ETFs finally turned."

After three consecutive years of outflows amid high interest rates, the modest inflow in terms of value was driven by funds listed in Asia and improved appetite from North American funds as major central banks began easing interest rate cycles.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold Price Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:

As we mentioned before, gold analysts' expectations are still positive. According to the performance on the daily chart above, the psychological resistance of $2700 per ounce will remain the most important to confirm the strength of bulls' control over the trend and warn of a stronger upward movement. Furthermore, by considering that breaking this resistance will move the technical indicators towards strong buying saturation levels led by the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicator. we warn against selling to take profits if the US dollar's gains continue, and the performance will remain within its range until the markets react to the announcement of US inflation figures this week.

The strategy of buying gold at every dip remains valid, but we caution against taking risks, regardless of how strong the trading opportunities are.

