Hamdan Foundation Signs Mou With Arabian Gulf University In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 13 January 2025: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain during the 96th Board of Trustees meeting held on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and His Excellency Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University.

His Excellency Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid expressed his pride in this partnership, stating:“This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with leading scientific institutions. It enables us to launch innovative initiatives and advanced educational and training programs, contributing to comprehensive development and promoting innovation across various fields. We are confident this MoU will drive meaningful collaboration in educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation.”

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi emphasized the importance of the MoU, saying:“We are pleased to establish this agreement with Arabian Gulf University, a distinguished institution that plays a significant role in advancing education in the region. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen communication, exchange expertise, and leverage resources to support programs and initiatives focused on medical and educational excellence, talent development, and innovation. Furthermore, this collaboration aligns with our dedication to recognizing excellence through awards tailored to the medical and educational sectors.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi added:“This agreement is a vital step in our broader strategy to enhance scientific, cultural, and innovative contributions by building bridges of cooperation and forming strategic alliances with educational institutions globally. We anticipate this MoU will pave the way for remarkable achievements, enabling us to attain further successes and expand our expertise and knowledge base.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi also commended Arabian Gulf University's significant role in addressing developmental priorities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He highlighted the university's outstanding contributions to medical sciences and its leadership in enhancing healthcare through innovative programs in education, science, and medicine.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate in the fields of educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation. The agreement encompasses joint research and studies, the exchange of educational and medical expertise, and the development of care programs targeting outstanding and gifted individuals. It also includes providing technical support and specialized consultations on educational and medical excellence standards to serve the public interest. Additionally, the partnership will organize conferences, seminars, forums, and specialized training programs aimed at advancing human resource capabilities in medical and educational excellence, as well as talent development and innovation.