Marzano Resources, NC Department Of Public Instruction Partner In Statewide Project To Improve Student Outcomes And Promote Competency-Based Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzano Resources, a premier provider of K-12 professional development resources and services for educators, has announced a five-year partnership with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NC DPI) to improve student outcomes in math in low-performing, low-income and help move state schools to competency-based learning.



The partnership is being funded by Golden LEAF Foundation, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in the state's rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship. Approximately $13 million of the $25 million grant will be allocated to Marzano Resources for the statewide implementation of two educational cohorts:



1. Providing Targeted Support for Low-Income, Low-Performing Schools:

This project focuses on 10 low-income schools that have been identified due to historically low performance and student outcomes in mathematics. These schools will receive intensive, customized onsite services aimed at improving school processes and practices, with a particular emphasis on creating a strong, effective culture for learning in mathematics.

As part of this cohort, each school will undergo a detailed needs assessment to inform the creation of a tailored improvement plan. Schools will also receive six onsite learning sessions (a coaching academy) and approximately 20 days of onsite coaching each year for the next five years. The schools will move through the Marzano Resources High Reliability Schools (HRS) framework , with the ultimate goal of achieving HRS certification . The NC DPI will coordinate with other vendors to ensure the seamless implementation of new curricular materials within this framework.

2. Advancing Competency-Based Education:

The second cohort will include schools that are not currently considered low-performing but are interested in advancing to a competency-based education model. These schools will gain access to a customized version of the Marzano Resources Marzano Mastery Approaches

cohort plan, as well as a comprehensive resource bank to use at their discretion. Additional onsite coaching days with Marzano Resources associates

will be available to ensure effective implementation and ongoing support.

Both cohorts will participate in annual in-person sessions designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among participants.

"Marzano Resources is honored to partner with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and to work with the Golden LEAF Foundation to drive meaningful change across the state," said Terri Martin, president of Marzano Resources. "Through this collaboration, we aim to equip North Carolina educators with proven strategies to improve math outcomes and transition schools toward a competency-based learning model that ensures every student can succeed."

About Marzano Resources

Marzano Resources , formerly Marzano Research, is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano's 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development , educator events , virtual coaching, books, videos , and online courses. Our associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement, and personalized competency-based education. Marzano Resources is the home of High Reliability Schools

and The New Art and Science of Teaching

series.

SOURCE Marzano Resources

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED