Patrick Lange Facilitates Sale Of Central Florida HVAC Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

- Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , a leading business broker specializing in the HVAC and founder of Business Modification Group , has successfully completed the sale of a 15-year-old residential heating and air conditioning company located in the North Central Florida area.

Florida, home to more HVAC companies than any other state in the U.S., continues to see robust growth in the heating and air industry. This recent transaction reflects the high demand for trade businesses in the state.

The HVAC company, founded in 2008, was sold with a loyal customer base, long-term employees, and a strong reputation in the community. The new owners plan to continue and grow the seller's legacy.

"The start of the year has already proven promising for the HVAC industry. The seller's dedication to building a reputable company with a strong foundation created incredible value,” said Lange.

The seller will remain for a short time to ensure a smooth ownership transition.

Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

+1 850-669-2498

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.