Kuwait Education Min. Attends 3Rd Int'l Scout Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaie, said on Monday that scout forums contribute to promoting human and social values in the youth, and increase their participation in society.

This came about during Al-Tabtabai's speech in the opening ceremony of the Third International Scout Forum for Youth Empowerment, which will continue until January 17, with the participation of about 350 scouts and leaders from 29 countries.

Chairman of the Kuwait Boy Scout Association, Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji added during the ceremony that Kuwait was chosen as the Capital of Scouting Work 2025-2028 for its great interest in scouting and supporting youth.

He appreciated the presence of the Head of the World Scout Committee, Daniel Corsen, during the ceremony.

The ceremony included honoring of various global and Arab scout leaders, as well as many scouting activities and events. (end)

mar







MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109085951