Kuwaiti 2Nd Relief Plane Arrives In Syria

By Salman Al-Mutairi

DAMASCUS, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The second relief plane arrived at Damascus International Airport, Monday, carrying 33 tons of aid and medical supplies, as part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

Kuwait's and Red Crescent organized this relief plane in coordination with Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti Air Force.

Damascus International Airport director Anis Fallouh told KUNA that all necessary facilities were provided to ensure the swift arrival of the aid.

He emphasized Syria's commitment to cooperation and peace with Kuwait and all countries, particularly in humanitarian and charitable efforts under the current circumstances.

Fallouh noted that cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Syrian Red Crescent societies showed great aid deliveries, including medical supplies, food, clothing, and shelter material for Syrian families in need.

He expressed gratitude for Kuwait's efforts in launching this campaign, urging other nations to collaborate towards achieving stability in Syria. (end)

