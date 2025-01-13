Algeria To Distribute Land For Farming
São Paulo – Algeria's National Directorate of Agricultural Lands (ONTA) will distribute 122,000 hectares (300,00 acres) of land for cultivation throughout this year, state news agency APS reported. This land allocation aims to expand the cultivated area so the country can ensure its food security.
According to ONTA Director General Mohamed Ameziane Lanasri, 66 agricultural perimeters across 12 wilayas, or regions, within Algerian territory will be distributed-Iaret, Sidi Bel-Abbès, Relizane, Saïda, El Bayadh, Chlef, El Meniaa, Tindouf, In Salah, In Guezzam, Timimoun, and Tamanrasset.
Lanasri said other regions could be added to those already announced, provided they have more land with available water resources. The country's goal with this land concession is to expand the cultivation of“strategic” crops, ensure self-sufficiency in food production, reduce import costs, and even export agribusiness products.
