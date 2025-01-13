Big Questions For Molelle

(MENAFN- The Post) KNORX Molelle, the embattled Director General of the Directorate on and Economic Offences (DCEO), is a man living on borrowed time.

Molelle was caught in an embarrassing clip lambasting Prime Sam Matekane, the man who appointed him to that prestigious position,“as an idiot”.

He also did not have any kind words for Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara as well as Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi.

It is the insults, because of their graphic nature, that were likely to grab the attention of Basotho

It is for that reason that Molelle has dominated the news this week.

Of course, Molelle was said to have been making frantic efforts to meet Prime Minister Matekane to“explain the context” of the audio clips.

We would like to believe that no amount of apologies or explanations will likely wash away the toxic nature of his discussions with Machesetsa Mofomobe.

Molelle, no doubt, has made many enemies in the course of carrying out his duties. That should not be a surprise given the nature of his office.

And he should have known this fact

The very fact that he let his guard down while discussing such sensitive matters with Mofomobe, a man his office had sought to arrest only a few months ago, could indicate that he had a serious lapse in judgment.

That alone, should be enough to get him the sack.

That could indicate that he is not fit to hold such a sensitive position, begging the question: What other sensitive matters that would impact Lesotho's national security did he divulge to hostile foreign governments and their agents who lurk on the streets of Maseru?

We will obviously never know the answer.

But there is a possibility that with such an unbridled tongue, Molelle could have been a threat to himself and Lesotho's sovereignty and national interests

His position demanded a certain level of sobriety and integrity. He needed to do more of listening and less of talking. Those who know him better say the man loved to listen to his own voice.

By lambasting Prime Minister Matekane in such coarse language, Molelle showed he had no trust in the man who appointed him to that position in the first place.

In our opinion, his position as DCEO boss has become clearly untenable.

He must therefore either resign or get fired.

While the issue of insults is serious, it pales into insignificance when we consider the wider implications of Molelle's other indiscretions

Molelle was caught in the audio discussing some serious matters, some of which are still under investigation, with Mofomobe.

That was a serious lapse in judgment.

The question that Molelle has not answered is why? Why did he do it?

Perhaps he has an explanation that he has given to the Prime Minister to which we are not privy. We remain curios to know the answer.

This of course must have been a very difficult week for Molelle. While much had been expected from the DCEO with Molelle's appointment, there is a feeling that the anti-corruption unit has grossly underperformed under his leadership

The old habits of targeting political opponents have remained. Those with political cover have remained untouched. There has been very little to show, in terms of convictions, from their work.

If Molelle does not survive this fallout, which remained very much likely at the time of writing, it would give the DCEO a fresh chance to reset.

The anti-corruption unit will need a new head, with fresh ideas on how to run a clean, efficient unit to combat corruption.

