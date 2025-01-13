(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Ainos unveils 'AI nose' for robotics

January 13, 2025 by David Edwards

Ainos , a developer of which can“digitize scent”, has unveiled its“revolutionary AI Nose for robotics” application and invites robotics companies worldwide to join Ainos Alliance.

The company says this aims to equip robots with the ability to“smell”, filling a long-standing gap in sensory capabilities.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, AI Nose redefines how robots interact with the world, enabling transformative applications across industrial, healthcare, and everyday environments.

Ainos is now inviting robotics and humanoid companies worldwide to join its Ainos Alliance, leveraging nearly a decade of research, development, and success in this field.

With multiple patents secured, AI Nose represents the culmination of years of innovation and is poised to lead the next wave of advancements in robotics. This is the perfect time to collaborate and integrate this groundbreaking technology into next-generation robots.

Can you smell what the robot is cooking?

Ainos lists a number of potential benefits of giving robots the sense of smell.

1. Transforming home safety

Detects gas leaks, burning odors, and other safety hazards, sending immediate alerts to prevent accidents.

Enhances smart home environments by proactively addressing unpleasant odors, such as those from kitchen waste.

2. Revolutionizing healthcare

Enables non-invasive early detection of diseases by analyzing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by you.

Provides real-time health monitoring for chronic disease patients, offering smarter healthcare solutions.

3. Enhancing industrial and environmental safety

Detects hazardous gas leaks with precision, improving workplace safety and driving smart manufacturing.

Supports environmental protection efforts by monitoring air pollutants in real-time, providing actionable data for policy-making.

Timing is everything

Ainos also lists a number of factprs which makes now the right time to integrate robots with a sense of smell.

1. Explosive growth in robotics

The global robotics market is projected to grow from $100.59 billion in 2025 to $178.63 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.17 percent, according to Mordor Intelligence.

2. Increasing demand for industrial robots

In 2023, 541,302 industrial robots were installed globally, the second highest installation in history, with 70 percent deployed in Asia, according to International Federation of Robotics. These numbers reflect the critical role robotics plays in manufacturing, safety, and environmental solutions.

3. Humanoid robots on the rise

The humanoid robot market is expected to expand from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $46.31 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 48.6 percent, Coherent Market Insights. The convergence of AI and robotics makes now the ideal moment for companies to enter this burgeoning market.

4. The growing need for smell technology

The electronic nose market is projected to grow from $26.04 billion in 2024 to $65.79 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.2 percent, according to Coherent Market Insights. This underscores the importance of olfactory sensing in robotics and beyond.

The Ainos Alliance

Ainos' AI Nose technology harnesses nearly 10 years of dedicated research and development. Securing multiple patents along the way, the company has established itself as a pioneer in olfactory sensing technology. By joining the Ainos Alliance, robotics and humanoid companies can gain access to this disruptive and patented technology, ensuring a competitive edge in a rapidly growing market.

Key benefits of joining the Ainos Alliance:



Leverage decades of expertise : Collaborate with a proven leader in AI and sensory technology.

Secure first-mover advantage : Integrate AI Nose Technology into your products to capture market share.

Expand applications : Unlock new possibilities in industrial safety, healthcare, and smart living. Shape the future together : Collaborate on groundbreaking innovations that redefine the capabilities of robots.

Chun-Hsien Tsai, CEO of Ainos, says:“Originated from healthcare use-case, our AI Nose technology represents nearly a decade of innovation and perseverance. With the robotics and humanoid markets experiencing unprecedented growth, this is the moment to act. Partnering with us now means joining a team with a proven track record of success and ensuring your company's position at the forefront of the industry.”