Amir Meets Trump's Special Envoy To Middle East
Date
1/13/2025 2:05:25 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Monday at his office in Lusail Palace, Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, and Brett McGurk, Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council.
During the meeting, they reviewed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Strip.
