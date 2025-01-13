Atlantic Jet Partners Acquires Great Lakes Turbines, Secures FAA STC Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlantic Jet Partners achieves a dual milestone with the of Great Lakes Turbines and the issuance of FAA STC ST04742NY for the Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade.

Pompano Beach, FL , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Jet Partners, a supplier of business jets, has further bolstered its reputation by acquiring Great Lakes Turbines (GLT) and securing the FAA STC ST04742NY. These developments underscore the company's proactive approach in advancing and strengthening its position in the aerospace sector.

The acquisition of Great Lakes Turbines, a trusted FAA shop for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, allows Atlantic Jet Partners to expand its industry-leading capabilities. It also further enhanced its repair, maintenance, and manufacturing capabilities.







Based in the greater Toledo, Ohio, area, Great Lakes Turbines specializes in manufacturing turbine engine parts and components designed to withstand the harshest operating conditions. This facility also provides advanced machine services and non-destructive testing, enabling Atlantic Jet Partners to expand its offerings and better serve clients across the aviation sector.

"The integration of Great Lakes Turbines into Atlantic Jet Partners also includes investments in infrastructure, tooling, and resources to ensure the highest quality standards. This initiative reinforces the company's ability to attract top-tier aerospace and land-based power clients seeking advanced machining capabilities.

Atlantic Jet Partners, meanwhile, celebrated the issuance of FAA STC ST04742NY for the Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade. This new certification modernizes cockpit systems in Textron Aviation's Beechjet 550, 560, and 560XL models by replacing outdated equipment with cutting-edge LED displays. The Skyview 1000 includes a dual Bendix King AeroNav 900 Flight Management Systems with LPV, enhancing the software's functionality and reliability. This STC certification was a collaborative effort led by the Aerospace Design and Compliance LLC, a division of Atlantic Jet Partners, working closely with the FAA to ensure the highest standards of safety and cybersecurity.

Tom Conlan, CEO of Atlantic Jet Partners, emphasized the importance of this innovation: "The Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade represents a transformative solution for our clients. By addressing critical cybersecurity concerns and improving system reliability, we are setting a new standard for cockpit safety and performance."

These developments strengthen Atlantic Jet Partners' ability to provide end-to-end services. From aircraft acquisition to avionics upgrades, its portfolio includes a variety of offerings, such as aviation insurance, TBO extensions, and aircraft sales.

Atlantic Jet Partners operates through its family of subsidiaries, including Sky Aviation Holdings and SkyView Avionics. These divisions allow the company to provide seamless solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the aviation industry. With a focus on precision, reliability, and client satisfaction, Atlantic Jet Partners continues to redefine what clients can expect from aircraft maintenance companies .

For more information about its services, Atlantic Jet Partners invites inquiries through its website

Atlantic Jet Partners and its family of companies offer a wide range of aviation services, including aircraft management, sales, STC certification, parts manufacturing, avionics, aviation insurance, TBO extension, and aircraft maintenance.

