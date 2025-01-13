N-Ix Opens New Development Center In Bengaluru, India

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Expanding N-iX's presence to India enhances our service capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients. This strategic move aligns with our global growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to establishing delivery centers in carefully chosen locations that uphold our high-quality standards. By tapping into Bengaluru's exceptional talent pool and leveraging its strategic advantages, we aim to drive innovation and deliver impactful results for businesses worldwide,"

Pavlo Deshchynskyy,

N-iX Chief Operating Officer.



N-iX development centre in India has been designed and operates according to the same thorough standards that define N-iX's global operations, ensuring consistency in quality and technical excellence. It integrates seamlessly with the company's existing hubs in Europe and the Americas, offering clients a unified experience across all regions.

The new N-iX Bengaluru hub boasts strong local leadership under the guidance of Suman Prabhu. With extensive experience in delivery management and a thorough understanding of the region's unique dynamics, Suman is ideally positioned to steer the center's success while maintaining N-iX's global standards.

"Bengaluru's vibrant ecosystem and exceptional talent pool position N-iX to better serve its global clients,"

comments Suman Prabhu, N-iX India Delivery Director.

"Renowned as the largest IT hub globally and the startup capital of India, Bengaluru employs over 1.5 million IT professionals. The city's unmatched talent pool and innovation-driven environment have attracted several global IT giants, including Microsoft, Google, Apple, IBM, Amazon, Oracle, Cisco, and SAP, making it an ideal location for N-iX's hub in India."



The Bengaluru N-iX development center capitalizes on India's strategic advantages, such as comparatively lower costs and its favorable time zone, to deliver optimal coverage for development and maintenance activities with real time progress updates. This facilitates continuous and seamless delivery for clients in the US and Europe, even during off-hours, ensuring round-the-clock productivity, one of the key benefits for N-iX's global clients.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, operational efficiency, and revenue growth using modern technology. With delivery centers worldwide, N-iX is committed to excellence, offering end-to-end development services to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals.

