Microstrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Bringing Holdings To 450,000 Tokens

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) has bought more %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), bringing the company’s holdings of the largest %Cryptocurrency by capitalization to 450,000 digital tokens.

MicroStrategy, which is a software firm turned serial acquirer under Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, has now purchased steadily for 10 consecutive weeks.

In the week ended Jan. 12, MicroStrategy purchased 2,530 Bitcoin at a cost of $243 million U.S. The average price of this most recent Bitcoin buy was $95,972 U.S.

The latest purchase brings MicroStrategy’s total holdings to 450,000 Bitcoin. The company’s average purchase price of the Bitcoin it owns is now $62,691 U.S.

Bitcoin’s current price of $91,000 U.S. means that MicroStrategy’s holdings are presently worth $40.95 billion U.S.

MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.

The stock of MicroStrategy is down 5% in premarket trading on Jan. 13 as crypto prices slide lower with investors shifting capital out of risk assets.

Bitcoin declined 7% over the weekend and has lost 11% of its value in the past week. The price of BTC rose a total of 120% in 2024 but is now down 3% to start the new year.

MicroStrategy has become so associated with Bitcoin that its share price tends to move in tandem with the largest cryptocurrency.